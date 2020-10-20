BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is filing a lawsuit against a national addiction treatment center chain with western Massachusetts ties.
Healey is accusing CleanSlate as well as the company's former owner, Dr. Amanda Wilson, of filing millions of dollars in false claims, as well as violating federal and state self-referral laws.
Healey claims the company's business model was to illegally profit by cheating the state's Medicaid program.
CleanSlate was based in Northampton, before moving its headquarters to Tennessee.
According to the state, the company has 19 locations in Massachusetts, including seven in western Massachusetts.
We reached out to CleanSlate regarding the lawsuit and they said in a statement:
"We are disappointed with the Attorney General’s decision to intervene in this matter. We strongly believe this claim is without merit, and we look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate in court that the care provided to our patients was outstanding and the lab tests that were ordered were medically necessary. Maintaining a culture of integrity is of the utmost importance to our company and we remain confident that our business practices and policies fully comply with both federal and state law."
