BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has paused a program to test residents of nursing homes and long-term health care centers for the coronavirus after problems with the collection of samples, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said.

The elderly are particularly susceptible, and more than half the state's fatalities from the virus were nursing home residents, according to figures from the state Department of Public Health.

The state announced this month that nursing homes could order test kits to be delivered and then administered by trained personnel.

But after sending out 14,000 tests, only 4,000 were returned, and many were unlabeled or in leaking tubes, Sudders told The Boston Globe on Tuesday.

The state will continue to offer mobile testing at nursing homes through the National Guard while officials work to solve the problems with the test kit program.

