SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state of Massachusetts is taking action to get a handle on what many are calling a dangerous vaping and e-cigarette epidemic in the U.S.
For days now the federal government has been pleading for the public to stop their use of e-cigarettes, also known as vaping.
Deaths linked to vaping stands at six nationwide.
Now today state officials here in Massachusetts, and President Trump are also speaking out.
More than 450 people have become ill in the united states because of issues believed to be caused by vaping.
At AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield, nurse practitioner Rina Patel told Western Mass News that they’ve seen an increase in the number of people vaping.
“Now we ask more teenagers about vaping because studies have shown to cause just as much of a detrimental effect as cigarettes and kids younger and younger are taking up vaping because it’s a fad now," Patel explained.
Patel said the issue is that people think vaping is a healthier alternative to cigarettes.
“Some of these liquid forms that are edible that they’re putting in vape liquids when they’re turned into a vape, they’re detrimental to your health," Patel said.
An e-cigarette uses a rechargeable battery that heats a small element which vaporizes an e-liquid that’s in the device.
President Trump spoke out on the issue Wednesday, saying his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner, Monica Bharel is also calling for action on the issue.
In a statement to Western Mass News, the state said, “Any suspected cases of unexplained e-cigarette or vaping-associated pulmonary disease must be immediately reported to the department of public health for the next 12 months.”
Patel said it’s a move that she considers to be necessary.
“They come in with the flu, or they come in with other things and they’re wondering why they’re not fighting it off and it’s because they’re making their lungs and their bodies weaker," Patel said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in the cases of all of the people who have become ill from vaping, no specific product has been identified.
