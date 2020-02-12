CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Teachers Association is supporting a movement by national teacher organizations to end active shooter drills with students.
They say school lockdowns and drills are leaving students traumatized.
"We’ve had a couple instances here in Chicopee that turned out to be false alarms, but we did have to do lockdowns and shelter in places and the students all did great," Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk tells us.
One of those instances happening just last month at Chicopee Academy.
There were concerns that an armed person was on campus, but what was thought to be weapons turned out to be staplers.
The school went into lockdown and officials said the students knew exactly what to do, crediting the drills the school routinely has.
"Training is everything. You have to train students in this day and age and staff what to do if there's a bad situation. It’s part of the norm now. It happens everywhere. We feel that training and teaching the kids, the students, and the staff it makes them better prepared in case something happens," stated Wilk.
But the Massachusetts Teachers Association is supporting a movement by national teachers organizations that says these drills traumatize students.
M.T.A. President Merrie Najimy tells Western Mass News in part:
“…it is time to stop subjecting students and educators to classroom lockdowns and active-shooter drills, which are narrow, fear-based responses to problems that run deep in our society and cannot be addressed by such exercises.”
She goes on to say:
“Simulating school shootings traumatizes both children and adults—and there is no evidence to suggest that the practice increases safety for our students or our communities.”
But Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department says he finds drills to be a success and after any drill, officers will speak to students on the importance of it.
"If the students weren’t involved in these drills, it’s not worth having the drills. They’re the ones these drills are going to protect. They’re the one these drills are going to help the most," says Wilk.
He says the drills have more positive outcomes than negative.
"It’s a hard situation. It's something very difficult to deal with, but it’s training. If something bad does happen, you don’t want people running through the halls screaming, not knowing what to do," added Wilk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.