BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker welcomed Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to the state today as they announced a new federal vaccination partnership at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.
The governor said the state is working quickly with the feds to give more access to vaccines as we get closer to April, when the general public can get the vaccine.
On Tuesday, Baker focused on expanding COVID-19 vaccinations in the state as cases numbers are going up.
“Over the course of the last week, Massachusetts has seen more infections than in previous weeks and the largest growth in recent cases has been among young people under the age of 30,” Baker explained.
The news comes as the state is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to open up a pilot program for a community vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.
“Here in Massachusetts, 3.5 million people have received one dose and one-in-five people, 20 percent, are fully vaccinated and that is because of partnerships like the one we're standing in today,” Walensky said.
Massachusetts has some of the strictest COVID-19 protocols in the country. We asked the governor if this type of program could be coming to western Massachusetts.
“That's a conversation we can have with some of these folks, but we constantly talk to the feds about opportunities to expand our footprint here in Massachusetts,” Baker noted.
