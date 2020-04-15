SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker and his administration changed course on Wednesday on how they will report coronavirus numbers.
Cities and towns will now have their numbers reported, rather than going county-by-county.
This was a move the state appeared to resist for quite some time, but now residents in individual towns will be able to know the numbers of their community on a weekly basis.
State officials said the goal is to identify potential hot spots.
For the first time in the coronavirus pandemic, state health officials will report the number of cases in individual towns and cities.
“Having the ability to look at this virus through the lens of its impact on specific cities and towns will help us to identify potential hot spots,” said Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.
Rather than using county-by-county stats, the state said most cities and towns will be represented unless the number of cases and the overall municipal population are low.
“We will not release the number of positive cases if there are fewer than five in a municipality of 50,000 or less, in order to protect privacy,” Sudders said.
As the number of cases worldwide surpasses two million, Western Mass News spoke with UMass microbiologist Erika Hamilton about the importance of tracing hot spots.
“Is there something open that shouldn’t be? Is there a park that is open that shouldn’t be? You may have something in your town where people are going to…to try to get out and get some exercise because they’re sick of their living room, but that may be an area that’s causing more infection,” Hamilton noted.
Despite a recent Harvard study, stating that social distancing may be required until 2022, Hamilton said it’s impossible to know the timeline. She said medical research continues to be critical.
“Eventually, we’ll reach a point where there’s a vaccine to inhibit the most significant parts of the disease,” Hamilton noted.
Also, the flattening of the cases doesn’t necessarily mean the end of social distancing.
“We want to see the number of cases stabilizing and not increasing or if they’re increasing, they’re increasing at a much slower rate. That means what we’re doing is working and that’s a good thing,” Hamilton said.
