BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming to some of the state's parks facilities in an effort to encourage social distancing.
The Baker-Polito administration announced Thursday that an emergency order has been issued that closes all coastal beach parking areas managed by the DCR as of 12 p.m. Friday.
Coastal parkways that provide access to state beaches will also be closed for parking and passenger drop-off.
State beaches will remain open and available for transitory use, such as biking, walking, joking, and fishing.
Also at noon Friday, the state will open select seasonal state parks and expand access at other parks to provide additional open space opportunities to serve as alternatives to popular state parks.
State parks and related parking areas are open, but people are asked to visit those parks and open space areas that are close to their home to ensure social distancing to limit COVID-19 spread.
Certain high-visitation parks will have limited parking and if a park is crowded, consider visiting another park or going at a different time.
If you do visit one of the many state parks, you're asked to:
- Stay within solitary or small groups, and avoid gatherings of ten or more people
- Practice social distancing of at least six feet between individuals
- Participate in only non-contact recreational activities
- Practice healthy personal hygiene, such as handwashing for at least 20 seconds
- Stay home if ill, over 70, and/or part of a vulnerable population
Remaining closed until Monday, May 4 include DCR-owned:
- Ice rinks
- Visitor centers
- Campgrounds
- Playgrounds
- Fitness areas
- Athletic fields
- Athletic courts
- Golf courses
- Bathroom facilities
For further updates on the state's parks, CLICK HERE
