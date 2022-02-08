(WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have announced a program that will distribute payments to a half-million Bay State workers.
The Baker-Polito Administration said Tuesday that 500,000 low-income workers will receive $500 payments as part of the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay Program.
The payments, which will total $250 million, will be sent out by the end of March.
Individuals will be eligible for payments if their income from employment was at least $12,750 based on their 2020 Massachusetts tax returns and their total income put them below 300-percent of the federal poverty level. The federal poverty level is set by the federal government and increases with household or family size.
The state provided the following data, indicating eligibility for the payments based on household size:
|HOUSEHOLD / FAMILY SIZE
|2020 TOTAL INCOME AT 300% OF FED. POVERTY LEVEL
|1
|$38,280
|2
|$51,720
|3
|$65,160
|4
|$78,600
|5
|$92,040
|6
|$105,480
|7
|$118,920
|8
|$132,360
Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement:
“I was pleased to sign the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program into law in December, and our Administration has worked quickly to design the parameters for the program with plans to efficiently begin distribution of these payments by the end of March."
Married filers can be eligible for payments, so long as each person independently qualifies.
Those who received unemployment during 2020 will not be eligible for the first round of payments, nor will state executive branch employees who received or will received a one-time payment from the state as their employer.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito added in a statement:
“This first round of payments to low-income workers will provide meaningful support for individuals who continued to work despite the global pandemic."
More information on the program can be found at mass.gov.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
