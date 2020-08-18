BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another western Massachusetts city is being added to the state's 'Stop The Spread' COVID-19 testing initiative.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the program is going to be launched in Holyoke, Salem, and Saugus.

The 'Stop the Spread' campaign was launched on July 10 to help testing of asymptomatic people in these communities to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Paper City now joins Agawam and Springfield as western Massachusetts communities, and several others across the state, that have 'Stop The Spread' test sites.

Additional information on the location of the test site in Holyoke was not immediately available.

More information on 'Stop the Spread', including eligibility and testing locations, can be found here.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.