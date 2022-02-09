(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker and state education officials are set to make an announcement on COVID-19 protocols Wednesday morning.
The Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Wednesday that the statewide school mask requirement will be lifted on February 28.
At that time, Mass. DPH and DESE are recommending that students and faculty wear masks in certain scenarios consistent with DESE protocols.
DESE noted:
"Masking will be a community choice in schools across the Commonwealth, regardless of vaccination rates within a school; however, a school district could establish a local requirement."
State officials said that the decision to lift the requirement came in consultation with infectious disease doctors, Mass. DPH, and other medical experts.
Baker said in a statement:
“With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years."
"We have all the tools to keep schools safe as we move into dealing with the next phase of managing COVID.”
Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley indicated that masks will still be required on school buses due to a federal order requiring them.
This morning's announcement comes as several states, including Connecticut, have announced dates to end their mask requirements in schools and allowing individual districts to decide if they choose to keep masks in place or not.
In addition, the Mass. Department of Early Education and Care will also lift the mask requirements currently in place for all licensed child care providers effective February 28. They will also allow programs to develop policies specific to the children those centers serve.
