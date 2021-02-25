SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Governor Charlie Baker has announced that the public health metrics are allowing the state to move forward in the state's reopening plan, as well provided a preview on when fans could get back into the stands at Fenway Park and TD Garden.

Last October, the Commonwealth had been in Step 2 of Phase 3 in the state's four-phase reopening plan. However, in December, the state moved back to Step 1 of Phase 3 due to an increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations following Thanksgiving.

STARTING MARCH 1

Starting on March 1, the state will move all cities and towns to Step 2 of Phase 3 in the reopening plan. That will allow indoor performance spaces – such as concert halls and theaters – to open at 50 percent capacity, with no more than 500 person maximum.

In addition, indoor recreation activities that have great chance of contact – such as laser tag, roller skating, and trampoline parks – will also open to 50 percent capacity.

On March 1, the following industries will be open to 50 percent capacity:

Arcades & Other Indoor and Outdoor Recreation Businesses

Close Contact Personal Services

Driving and Flight Schools

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Golf Facilities (indoor)

Libraries

Operators of Lodging (common spaces)

Museums, Cultural & Historic Facilities, Guided Tours

Office Spaces

Places of Worship

Sectors not Otherwise Addressed

Theaters and Performance Venues

Relevant EEA Industries – Youth sports spectators etc.

Restaurants will no longer be subject to a percentage-based seating capacity and their capacity will only be limited by a six-foot spacing between tables. Musical performances will be allowed in restaurants, with proper distancing.

However, with regards to restaurants, food courts will remain closed, no more than six people will be allowed at a table, and there is a 90 minute table time limit.

Fitting rooms in retail businesses can also reopen

STARTING MARCH 22 (Subject to health data)

Gathering limits at event venues and public settings will be 100 people for indoor facilities and 150 people for outdoor facilities. Gathering limits in private settings, such as private residences and backyards, will remain at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

In addition, Massachusetts will move to Step 1 of Phase 4 in the reopening plan, subject to public health metrics.

With that move, indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, and ballparks will reopen with a 12 percent capacity limit. A large venue is defined by the state as having a capacity of 5,000 people or more, while venues under 5,000 capacity will be subject to the indoor and outdoor performance venue guidance.

Part of that step in the process also means that overnight camps will be able to reopen for the summer, and dance floors may open for weddings and events only. Also, exhibition and convention halls may reopen, subject to gathering limits and event rules.

However, other businesses in Phase 4 will not be able to open until a future reopening date. Those include:

Road races, street festivals, and parades, and fairs

Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks

Indoor water parks and indoor/outdoor ball pits

Saunas, hot-tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers, health clubs, and other facilities

Beer gardens/ breweries/ wineries/ distilleries

Bars, dance clubs, and nightclubs—venues offering entertainment, beverages, or dancing and not providing seated food service

