SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says that the state will be opening another COVID-19 testing site in Springfield.
According to the mayor, the site will be at the Springfield Technology Park at One Federal Street and will open Monday, January 17. Once open, the site's hours will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“I want to thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito and Secretary Sudders for their efforts and following up on my request to provide much-needed relief by standing up this second COVID-19 testing site location for our greater Springfield residents," Sarno explained in a statement.
City officials noted that this second testing site will also help provide some relief to AMR's testing site at the Eastfield Mall.
The Springfield Technology Park site will also continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.
