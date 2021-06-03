SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state will soon be ramping down operations and closing several mass vaccination sites across the Commonwealth.
The Baker-Polito Administration said Thursday that the closures, which will take place over the next several weeks, come as over 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered at those mass vaccination sites.
Officials said that vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, the Hynes Convention Center, the Reggie Lewis Center, Natick Mall, and the Doubletree in Danvers will close by the end of June.
Meanwhile, the sites at Eastfield Mall in Springfield and the former Circuit City in Danvers will remain open until early and mid-July.
Planned closure dates are as follows (subject to change):
- Gillette Stadium: June 14
- Hynes Convention Center: June 22
- Natick Mall: June 23
- Reggie Lewis Center: June 27
- Doubletree in Danvers: June 30
- Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6
- Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13
The Baker-Polito Administration added that Curative and CIC Health will continue to work with community mobile vaccination sites, including school and on-site employer clinics.
Residents are reminded that all mass vaccination sites are offering walk-in appointments. You can CLICK HERE for more information on hours of operation.
As of Thursday, the state noted that nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated and over 4.3 million people have received at least a first dose.
