LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the state works towards the next phase in the reopening plan, changes are coming to one of the Commonwealth's mass vaccination sites.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that in anticipation of an expected move to the start of Phase 4 on March 22 - which would allow sports venues to have a capacity of 12 percent - the vaccination site at Fenway Park will have to be relocated to the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

The Hynes location will begin accepting patients on March 18 and the final day for patients at Fenway Park will be March 27. Opening day at Fenway is scheduled for April 1.

Those with second vaccine dose appointments currently scheduled for Fenway from March 18 on will now receive that dose at the Hynes. CIC Health, the operator of the Fenway site and the new Hynes location, will be in contact with those residents via email with updates and instructions.

Baker added that the Hynes Convention Center will have the ability, initially, to do 1,500 vaccinations a day. However, when vaccine supply increases, he noted that the site could scale up to 5,000 vaccinations a day.