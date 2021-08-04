BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have announced that staff at the hundreds of long-term care facilities across the state will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that 155 of the state's 378 skilled nursing facilities, as well as the two Soldiers' Homes, had less than 75 percent of their staff fully vaccinated as of August 2.
A public health order will be issued for the non-state operated nursing facilities and emergency regulations will be put into place at the Chelsea and Holyoke Soldiers' Home to require all personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Personnel, according to the state, includes those employed directly or under contract by a long-term care facility.
"Today’s actions reinforce the state’s commitment to ensuring the safety and care for these residents, some of our most vulnerable residents," Mass. DPH said in a statement.
The first dose for unvaccinated personnel will be need to be completed by September 1 and they will need to be fully vaccinated by October 10.
Exemptions will be available for those with medical restrictions or sincerely-held religious beliefs that would prevent someone from receiving a vaccination.
