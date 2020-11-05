(WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of phones across the state will be receiving a message reminding residents of the serious risk of COVID-19.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, approximately 4.5 million phone lines, including landline and cell phones, will receive the message from Mass. DPH Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel.
The message, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, will also remind people of the new measures that are part of Gov. Baker's executive order that was signed this week and takes effect Friday.
The phone message will be the following:
"This is an important public health message from Dr. Monica Bharel, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. COVID-19 remains a serious threat as cases have increased across the state. You have the power to help stop the spread and protect yourself and your loved ones. We have enacted new guidance. Wear a mask in public and follow the new stay-at-home advisory in place between 10pm and 5am every night. Limit social gatherings, including in your home. By following these guidelines you will be protecting your friends and family, and helping us stop the spread. Together, we can combat this deadly disease and save lives. For more information visit mass.gov/COVID19"
The text message will read:
"MA DPH: COVID19 remains a serious threat in MA. Social gatherings are a major contributor. See new guidance effective 11/6. Stop the spread mass.gov/COVID19"
Today's message is part of the state's COVID-19 Command Center efforts to ensure that Bay State residents remain vigilant with COVID-19 protocols and protections.
Earlier this month, cell phones in several high-risk communities received a wireless emergency alert as part of the efforts.
Residents can choose to receive future text, email, and phone messages in their preferred language by CLICKING HERE.
