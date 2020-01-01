WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A State Police trooper is home recovering after officials say he was injured while investigating a vehicle that had gone off the roadway on New Year's Eve.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Charlton were called to the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Warren just after 11:00 p.m. to assist with a vehicle that had gone off the right side of the highway.
The incident forced officials to shut down the right lane of the Mass Pike.
Troopers had activated their blue lights and had their reflective vests on while they were investigating.
When the two troopers began walking back towards their cruisers, a rented 2019 Subaru Outback that was traveling in the right lane did not move over and rear ended one of the cruisers.
The cruiser then jolted forward and struck the cruiser that was in front of it.
The force from the crash also pushed one of the cruisers into one of the troopers, knocking him down into the roadway.
The trooper was then transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with, what were described as, serious injuries.
Procopio says that the injured trooper was released from the hospital around 9:00 Wednesday morning.
It was later determined that the injured trooper had sustained various upper body injuries as a result of the crash and is expected to be out on injured leave for several weeks.
We're told that the second trooper involved in the incident was not injured.
While the second cruiser sustained only minor damage, Procopio states that the first cruiser sustained major rear end damage and a broken rear axle.
The Subaru sustained, what was described as, significant front end damage.
The operator of the Subaru, who has not yet been identified yet, is being charged in connection to the incident.
A list of charges has not yet been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.