WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An injured eagle needed a little help this morning from the Massachusetts State Police.
The agency reports that Trooper Peter Mullin rescued that eagle, that two broken legs, from a travel lane along the Pike in West Springfield.
The bird was later turned over to Tom Ricardi from the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehab for care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.