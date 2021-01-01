SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Massachusetts State Police trooper was shot and injured during a call late Thursday night in Springfield.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a trooper responded with Springfield Police to a ShotSpotter activation call in the area of 195 Nursery Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
The trooper was reportedly shot as he arrived on-scene. A Springfield police officer provided aid until EMS arrived and took the trooper, who was conscious and alert, to Baystate Medical Center with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
"Preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot passed through part of the cruiser before hitting the Trooper," Procopio explained.
The trooper, who graduated from the academy in May and is assigned to the Springfield barracks, is receiving treatment and is expected to be released shortly.
The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.