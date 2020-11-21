BARNSTABLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A State Trooper was shot after stopping a car on Camp Street on Friday night.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Trooper, who was assigned to State Police-Yarmouth Barracks, was shot, according to state police.
The Trooper was transported by another Trooper to Cape Cod Hospital, and from there was transported by ambulance to a Boston hospital, police said.
His injuries aren't life-threatening.
The suspect fled after the shooting, police said, and a search is ongoing for the occupant(s) in the vehicle.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as information becomes available.
