SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Police arrested a Springfield man Saturday night.
State Police Troop B Trooper Justin Dauplaise observed a vehicle on Liberty Street in Springfield around 9 p.m. with a defective brake light and license plate light. After conducting an RMV inquiry, he discovered the vehicle’s registration was revoked.
Trooper Dauplaise stopped the vehicle around the intersection of Rt. 291 eastbound. He approached and identified three occupants in the car.
The operator did not possess a valid driver’s license and was removed from the vehicle, along with the other two occupants, to search the vehicle.
Troopers located a loaded nine-millimeter pistol on the floor of the car. None of the occupants in the vehicle possessed a license to carry firearms.
The driver was identified as Bobby Guzman, 21, of Springfield.
Troopers also located 13 bags of a substance suspected to be marijuana.
Guzman was transported to State Police Springfield for booking, and his bail was set at $35,000.
He was transported to the Hampden County Jail pending his arraignment at Springfield District Court.
Guzman was charged with:
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without FID Card;
- Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute
