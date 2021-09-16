LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A driver was able to continue on their travels Thursday, thanks to help from some Mass. state troopers.
Mass. State Police said that troopers were on their way to help plan an event in the area when they saw a disabled vehicle in the left lane of the Mass. Pike westbound in Ludlow.
The troopers stopped and others arrived on-scene to assist, including help block the left lane because of where the car was located.
“The vehicle operator was able to get out of the left lane and move on with his day quickly with the help from these Troopers,” Mass. State Police explained.
