HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two more residents of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home have died.
A statement from the state's Executive Office Health and Human Services reads, in part:
“Today, an additional two veterans residing at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and one resident of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, died, testing positive for COVID-19. While every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, these veterans lived long, full lives, and their service to our community will never be forgotten."
There have now been 15 resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
The state broke down those deaths as follows:
- 15 veteran resident deaths (6 positive tests, 6 pending, 2 negative, 1 unknown)
- 11 veteran residents have tested positive
- 7 staff tested positive
State officials also announced Wednesday that an independent investigation is being launched into those Holyoke deaths.
Gov. Charlie Baker said that he has named Attorney Mark Pearlstein to lead that investigation.
"The investigation will focus both on the events inside the facility that led to the tragic deaths of veterans in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and on management and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home," a statement from Baker's office explained.
According to the governor's office, Pearlstein, a graduate of the University of Michigan and Harvard Law School, is a partner at McDermott, Will & Emery where he concentrates on "white-collar criminal defense, defense of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission actions, complex commercial litigation, arbitration and internal investigations."
Previous to private practice, Pearlstein served as a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston. While there, he served as head of the their Economic Crimes Unit from 1994 to 1996. He was also the First Assistant U.S. Attorney from 1996 until 2000 and supervised the Civil and Criminal Divisions of the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
