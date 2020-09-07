SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is facing a multibillion-dollar deficit over the next four years, and now state lawmakers may look to soften the blow for businesses and employees.
A tax increase estimated at an average of over $300 more per employee is set to start in April, but some fear this will make it difficult to bring employees back to work.
“The unemployment insurance trust fund is running into a deficit,” said Karl Petrick, Western New England University associate economics professor.
That multibillion-dollar deficit is requiring increased contributions from Massachusetts businesses into the states unemployment system, a near 60% increase in 2021, and then an increase at a smaller rate until 2024.
“During the great recession, then Gov. Deval Patrick, to help companies recover, agreed to freeze the unemployment insurance tax for a number of years," he said. “Then all of a sudden, the time is due in 2021 and we have this pandemic which has led to a huge increase in unemployment.”
Those higher taxes are estimated at an average rate of $319 more per employee, set to start in April.
The state paid more than $4 billion in unemployment benefits between January and July, but in 2019, the price tag for the same period was just over $80 million.
“The system is not set up to cover that kind of an increase,” he said.
But Petrick said that lawmakers may look to prevent this sharp increase.
“The original plan has hit into the pandemic, so it’s very likely that they’re going to have to rethink that plan to cushion the blow for the state economy employers and employees,” he said.
He said it’s likely the federal government will have to step in.
“State tax revenue is down so much because of the pandemic and the quarantine, they’re going to need federal help in order to top off their coffers and we’re not alone in that every state needs that,” he said.
There have been more than 1.7 million jobless claims filed in the state since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.