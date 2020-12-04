BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — The top education official in Massachusetts is urging public school districts in the state's three largest cities to bring high-needs students back to the classroom for in-person learning.
Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of elementary and secondary education, ordered the Boston, Worcester and Springfield school districts in letters released Friday to submit within 10 days their plans to bring students with disabilities and special needs back to school.
“For these particularly vulnerable groups of students, it is vital to have a plan for providing in-person instruction as soon as possible,” Riley wrote.
Riley did not specify when he would like classrooms to reopen.
Unsatisfactory responses could spark an audit “to assess overall efforts to provide in-person instruction and to ensure your remote learning program is consistent with state and federal laws and regulations," according to the letter.
In a statement to Western Mass News, provided by the school district, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno explained:
“We all have the same goal of getting students and staff back into the school buildings as soon as possible...But our priority is and always will be the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Springfield Public Schools said that work is underway to make upgrades to the district's schools HVAC systems after an assessment this fall found needed upgrades at various levels in all buildings.
"Once we are assured all buildings are safe and sound, then we will be ready to bring students and staff back into the buildings. But not a moment before that," Sarno said, adding that the COVID-19 case numbers in the city continue to be high and "We do not want to introduce more risk."
Springfield school officials will be holding a virtual town hall on Tuesday, December 15 to ask for feedback on the school model for the second marking period.
Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said in a statement that he shares the desire to get children back in school as quickly as possible, but safety needs to be the priority. He noted that any plan to return to the classroom would be a phased-in approach, with special needs students and other student groups prioritized.
Boston is providing in-person learning for fewer than 200 students at four schools, representing less than 1% of the more than 51,000 students in the system. Springfield and Worcester do not currently have any in-person instruction, according to the state.
Riley and Gov. Charlie Baker have urged districts to keep students in classrooms even if a community is designated high risk for coronavirus spread. Districts should switch to remote education if there is evidence of in-school spread of the virus, they have said.
Boston has assembled a task force to devise a plan for opening more classrooms to students with significant learning needs but has not released a timeline.
The Worcester School Committee said Thursday it stood by a decision made last month to extend remote education into January so school buildings can be made safer.
