SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Department of Public Works crews were loading up to get ready to go ahead of Wednesday night’s storm.

Plow trucks were getting set, and the salt supply was stocked here in Springfield. Massachusetts officials said roads are going to be a major concern with this storm.

“We're obviously asking people to stay off the roads, and especially tomorrow, if you can stay home that would be the preferred option,” Governor Charlie Baker said. “If you need to travel, you should really try and get whatever you need to get done earlier tonight or put it off until sometime late tomorrow afternoon.”

Baker said it's all hands on deck Wednesday night across the state.

“The DOT's highway division is planning a full deployment of all their equipment and personnel,” Baker said. “That will be approximately 3,800 pieces of snow fighting equipment that will be deployed to perform ice and snow operations on more than 15,000 of roadways throughout the state.”

The state’s Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack said she's warning travelers like she's never done before.

“During the heaviest of snowfall periods in this storm, some major roads may only have one lane open for travel. In the nearly six years I've been doing these winter press conferences, you've never heard me stand before you and say this. But there may be times when just a single lane is open for travel on some roadways. This is due to the snowfall rate per hour, but also because state and local public works officials have some driver shortages due to the coronavirus,” Pollack explained.

She said the pandemic is going to play a role in crews efficiency Wednesday.

“COVID-19 has impacted crew availability for the state and some cities and towns. MassDOT and cities and towns have changed their operating procedures to try and minimize as much the possible spread of the virus, but those procedures may mean slower road treatment and plowing that takes place longer than usual,” Pollack said.

Parking bans have already been set for several cities and towns across western Mass., including Springfield, Chicopee, Northampton, and Agawam.

