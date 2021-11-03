SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Children ages 5 to 11 are starting to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines following final federal approval Tuesday night. Now, the Bay State is actively working to get vaccines into neighborhoods.
State leaders are planning their rollout of the vaccines for this new age group, with a focus on local pharmacies. They said this wave of vaccine distribution will look very different than when the vaccine was first approved for adults.
Children ages 5 to 11 in western Massachusetts could start getting their first COVID-19 shots as soon as Wednesday, but a larger distribution will begin as early as this weekend after the CDC's decision to fully endorse the shot for this age group on Tuesday night.
So where can you bring your child to get the shot? State leaders told Western Mass News that pediatric vaccines will be widely available at hundreds of locations across the state, including pediatrician's offices, pharmacies, and local clinics.
In a statement, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services told us, in part:
"Massachusetts is the most vaccinated state in America and the administration is committed to making sure every family has convenient access to these free, safe, and effective vaccines.”
Sen. Eric Lesser added, “It's a very big milestone that children over the age of five are now approved."
Lesser is a member of the state's COVId-19 oversight committee. He said several hundred thousand doses have already gone out to different locations in the state. However, Lesser said this vaccine rollout will look very different than when the vaccines were first approved.
"You have a much smaller population of people, a couple hundred thousand people who still need it, and we have much more infrastructure in place now for getting the vaccine out to people,” Lesser explained.
Lesser said there will be some mass vaccination clinics held by local schools and towns. West Springfield is already jumping on board with a mass clinic scheduled for November 13 at town hall. Other school systems, like Holyoke, are also planning clinics with their board of health.
However, the primary focus is local pharmacies.
"The majority of people will be getting their appointments through their local pharmacy,” Lesser added.
The state's goal is to make these vaccines readily available to parents, but Lesser said they still need to do more at the state level to overcome some of the challenges.
"We're also doing things, for example, around access to transportation. This is a particular challenge for kids, of course, because they can't drive, they're less mobile,” Lesser noted.
He said they know they are facing a big challenge with trying to get parents to trust that the shot is safe for their children.
State leaders said parents can go to the Vaxfinder tool starting tomorrow to find a clinic near them.
