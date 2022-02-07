SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Governor of Connecticut has announced that the state's school mask mandate will end a week from Tuesday. New Jersey is taking similar action next month, so where does Massachusetts stand?
We checked in with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Monday about the current mask mandate and whether we may follow what other states in the northeast are doing.
“My recommendation is that we end the statewide mask mandate as of February 28th,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “What that means is the protocols for masks to be worn in schools and childcare centers as of the 28th no longer be by order of the state of Connecticut. It will be up to you.”
Governor Lamont announced that he is lifting the indoor mask requirement in schools at the end of the month, leaving it up to school districts to decide what to do next.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate on March 7th.
Western Mass News is getting answers directly from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. DESE told us in a statement, in part:
“The current mask mandate in schools will expire on February 28th, and we expect to have an update before then.”
The question is how parents and people who work with kids feel about students going to school without masks in the Bay State next month.
“I still think everyone should wear them, even our children,” said Springfield resident Dyahiann Morris. “I thought the vaccination for them wasn't as good as the adults are.”
We also got answers from Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris about whether February 28th is realistic for ending school mask requirements in the city.
“I think that we have to work with DESE and the school department so that we are aligned as far as our dates are concerned, and I believe that we'll do that,” said Caulton-Harris.
According to the latest COVID-19 data in Springfield, there were 707 cases from last week. 144 of those cases are among 0 to 10-year-olds, and 115 of them are among 11 to 20-year-olds. That means that 36 percent of last week’s cases are from the 0 to 20 age group, something that Caulton-Harris is keeping a close eye on.
“There are individuals in that age group, obviously, who can't be vaccinated, so we are concerned anytime we see a spike in that particular age group,” she told us.
There are some public schools in the Bay State where masks are not required, like Longmeadow High School, because they have reached an 80 percent or above vaccination rate.
At this time, the statewide school mask mandate is set to expire on the 28th.
