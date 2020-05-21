AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As Massachusetts begins to reopen in four phases, certain businesses will be open weeks ahead of others.
Movie theaters are unable to open until Phase 3.
The coronavirus pandemic has been keeping people out of movie theaters for months.
“It literally just came to a screeching halt. It's like a tomb in here. It's the saddest thing...Without people in here, it's depressing,” Kimberly Wheeler, owner of Agawam Cinemas.
Trying to maintain business, Wheeler told Western Mass News they've been offering curbside pick-up - selling popcorn, candy, and now slushies.
"We're trying to keep it new and fresh…so…we really got to be creative,” Wheeler noted.
Because coronavirus restrictions are keeping actors and actresses from filming, Wheeler said it feels like a lose-lose.
"All the film companies pulled their films, practically the entire summer, so even if we were allowed to open tomorrow as a fully-functional movie theater, we wouldn't have anything to show,” Wheeler noted.
While people have been able to visit the theater for curbside pick-up, they're still unable to go inside to watch a movie until Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.
“I saw this coming. I knew that our whole summer was going to be postponed, so that's why we dove immediately into trying to put a Band-Aid on it,” Wheeler added.
While Phase 1 includes drive-in movies, Wheeler said it's just not possible for them.
"There are 200 reasons why we can't do that. We don't own the parking lot. We rent, it's a shared lot...Our projectors are 400-plus pounds a piece. I can’t just pull them out into the parking lot,” Wheeler said.
While the state is only in Phase 1, Wheeler said they're toying with different ideas.
“We're looking into the future scheduling of private events, so graduation events, graduation parties, birthday parties, anniversaries, everything that everyone has missed,” Wheeler added.
Offering the entire theater to rent out for these events, Wheeler said they plan to spice it up.
"We can talk about ‘Do your kids have a favorite movie?’ We'll make it like a celebration. If it's a graduation thing, we can offer cakes. We partnered up with a local bakery,” Wheeler noted.
As soon as they get the green light, bookings will be available online.
