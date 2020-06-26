SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly half of all states are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Many of those, particularly in the south and west, are reporting more and more numbers of young people becoming infected.
States like Florida, Texas, and California are reporting a sharp rise in cases of young people, between the ages of 18 and 34.
Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center to see if numbers here reflect what's happening nationally.
In the most recent data available by the CDC, nearly 70 percent of people in the U.S. who tested positive, are younger than age 60.
The median age is 48 and in hot spots like Arizona, Florida, and Texas, health officials said the majority of new cases are people in their 20s and 30s'.
"The state's that you are seeing having significant spikes, Arizona, Texas, Florida, they all opened up completely as opposed to what we're doing here in Massachusetts," said Baystate Medical Center's Doctor Esteban Delpilar-Morales.
The good news for Massachusetts: Baystate's Infectious Disease doctor, Dr. Elpilar-Morales said opening more slowly, appears to be helping. The number of cases state-wide, and here in western Mass. continues to decline at every age level.
The latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows the average age of those infected is 51, although it's a tight race between 20, 30 and 40-year-olds.
However, the average age of those hospitalized jumps considerably...to 68 with deaths that jump again to age 81, but as the state continues to move on to each new phase of re-opening, there is the concern that many, particularly young people, will become apathetic.
"We've been dealing with COVID-19 for four almost 5 months and people may be getting burned out, is this necessary? Is this going on?" Elpilar-Morales noted.
Baystate's Chief of Disaster Medicine Doctor Gerald Beltran told Western Mass News, while the elderly are more likely to be hospitalized, young people are not immune.
"We can't predict who's of young people going to have the really bad part of this disease where they may need to be ventilated or die and have we seen that in western Mass, absolutely," he said. "I will tell you that almost every emergency physician in western mass has seen a younger person die from this disease. When I say younger I mean the 20s', 30s'."
Which, he also said, makes continued social distancing efforts critical.
"Just because things are opening up, it doesn't mean that COVID-19 is gone. It's still here, still with us. We still need to social distance, need to wear our masks and practice hygiene," Beltran explained.
In the meantime, across the country, at least 30 states are now reporting a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.