BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the state moves into Step 1 of Phase 4 in the reopening process on Monday, changes will also be coming to the longstanding travel order.

The Baker-Polito Administration said that starting Monday, that Travel Order is being replaced with a Travel Advisory, which will advise all those entering Massachusetts after being out of the state for 24 hours or more - including returning residents - to quarantine for 10 days after arriving.

The advisory, however, does not apply to the following:

Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours.

Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts.

Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) while they are commuting to or from or while at work.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated (i.e. who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago) and who do not have symptoms

State officials continue to urge travelers to follow CDC requirements and guidelines for travel.