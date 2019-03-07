NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a dozen people are at the Pioneer Valley Workers Center in Northampton to discuss new legislation about immigrants getting a driver's licenses.
This group of people are gathering to lobby state representative Lindsey Sabadosa.
They are talking about a new bill that could change the lives of many documented and undocumented residents.
The bill is called, "an act relative to work and family mobility", which would help all qualified state residents to apply for a Massachusetts drivers licenses, regardless of their immigration status.
One point being made is that having fewer uninsured motorists and more drivers with insurance could lower everyone's insurance rates.
According to State Representative Sabadosa, the first step is to get the bill recommended out of the State Transportation Committee before heading to the House floor for a vote.
People inside the Pioneer Valley Workers Center have shared their stories about having families not able to drive, and the impact of people driving without a license, which stresses how important this bill really is.
