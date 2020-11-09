SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some businesses across the Bay State are feeling the effects of Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 curfew, requiring some establishments to close early along with a stay-at-home advisory for residents.
Normally on a Monday night, especially with the Patriots playing, tables would be full inside Rumbleseat Bar and Grille. But Monday night, patrons could almost hear a pin drop.
“It’s really disappointing,” owner Bill Stetson said. “I don’t know what else to say. It’s as slow as we’ve seen on Monday night here in 10 years.”
Restaurants and bars across the state are being impacted by Baker’s COVID-19 curfew. For Rumbleseat Bar and Grille, the effects on business are worse than they anticipated.
“There’s really nothing we can do at this point. I can’t judge whether this is right or wrong by the governor, but nobody’s going to be coming out with a chance that they might be halfway through the first quarter or second quarter and have to get in the car and go home,” he said.
As of Friday, most businesses in Massachusetts are forced to close between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. along with a 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. stay-at-home advisory for the public all in an effort to prevent a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s hard on a lot of restaurants,” said Nabil Hannoush, owner of Shortstop Bar and Grill. “We’ve always been trying to pivot trying to evolve with something new to keep the customers coming.”
Over at Shortstop Bar and Grill in Westfield, Hannoush said it’s been weird telling customers to leave so early, but they’re optimistic people will make the best of it.
That’s something some customers are already doing.
“I was very surprised we have a curfew,” said Joanne Papadimitriou of Westfield. “I did not ever think it would ever come to that. Instead of going out at 6:30 or 7, we said let’s just go out at 5.”
Baker said he is trying to prevent the state from going back to Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the state reopening plan. He said these new regulations will likely be in place for at least a month.
