(WGGB/WSHM) -- A statewide mask order for public schools is expected to be issued on Wednesday.
In a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education board meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Jeffrey Riley was given the authority to declare the mandate by a 9-1 vote.
During the meeting, Riley said he planned to keep the mandate in place through at least the month of September. It would apply to all K-12 students regardless of vaccination status.
A spokesperson for DESE said that the mandate will take effect when Riley formally issues the mandate, which is expected some time today.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
