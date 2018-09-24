AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Station Road bridge in Amherst is closed indefinitely after an inspection last week.
'Road Closed' signs halt cars traveling down Station Road in Amherst.
"The bridge is dangerous right now," said Guilford Mooring, Amherst's superintendent of public works.
Mooring told Western Mass News that the bridge was installed in 1956 and the deck was replaced in the 80's.
People started bringing the condition of the bridge to the department's attention more last week.
"As Florence came through, we started paying a little more attention to it and it’s starting to vibrate more and bounce, so the structure underneath the bridge has failed and as cars are driving over it, they’re able to bounce the bridge up and down," Mooring noted.
When looking at the pavement, you notice a ton of cracks and a little bit of crumbling, but it's what's underneath that officials said is posing a big problem
"So the bottom is cracked and there’s a lot of rusting down there. We didn’t actually know was going on. We knew it was rusting a little bit, but it’s rusted far more than we thought," Mooring added.
Mooring said that the entire bridge needs to be replaced. Their goal is to have work done and the bridge back open in the next three months.
However, this project isn't easy.
"So it’s going to involve going to the conservation commission, getting a permit to work in the wetlands, getting some geotechnical work done, getting some engineering work done, getting it approved by the state. We have to find some money for it. There’s a lot of things that have to go on, a lot of things that are moving," Mooring explained.
The bridge is still safe for walkers and bikers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.