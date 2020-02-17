WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our men and women in blue face adversity each day in the line of duty.
They're the ones who are there when we need them most, but how much pressure is behind the badge?
Suicide rates among police offers are increasing, and the statistics are alarming.
Western Mass News dug deeper into police officers' stigma regarding mental health.
Across the country, police officers are dying by their hand and some are suffering in silence within their department because they are afraid to admit they might struggle with mental health.
By the end of 2019 over 228 officers took their own lives and as of today in 2020, 22 police officers have died by suicide.
In this story, we tackle the epidemic in police suicides and how departments can help their own.
Western mass news reached out to multiple officers, including Sergeant Joseph LaFrance, to discuss this difficult issue.
"They are seeing, you are talking about a 25 plus year career and you’re responding to hundreds of calls through your career it takes a toll mentally and sometimes physically," Sgt. LaFrance said.
Sgt. Lafrance with the West Springfield Police Department, believes this stigma surrounding police officers and mental health is no longer around.
"But over the last 20 plus years that has shift officers needing help or seeking help for counseling for a critical incident, they might have witnessed or PTSD," Sgt. LaFrance explained.
As Sgt. Lafrance was going through their post-traumatic stress procedures during our interview, he told Western Mass News there were times he struggled with his mental health after calls.
"It talks about the signs of post-traumatic stress physically and emotional signs and cognitive signs, as I'm reading this I’m going I've felt that I've gone through that, you know, sometimes it's not the incident itself we are so focused on dealing with that incident it's after the incident. Its harder when the adrenaline wears off and you’re reliving that incident over and over again in your mind and wondering could I have something differently and then you’re trying to sleep at night it can affect your sleep you’ll have terrible dreams I've read this list I've gone through this and thankfully it goes away," Sgt. LaFrance explained.
But he said at the West Springfield Police Department the men and women who have these same issues are no longer afraid to admit it.
"We have officers that openly tell other officers I've been to counseling sessions and it helped me tremendously cope with some of the things I've seen and we’ve been dealing with so officers are openly telling officers hey go get a tune-up I call it," Sgt. LaFrance said.
Western Mass News dug deeper showed Sgt. Lafrance the recent suicide numbers on bluehelp.org, a database that keeps track of reported police suicides.
"I know you said the stigma is gone but the numbers...228 in 2019 and this is strictly police officers, not even first responders...yea, its higher than I thought it can be a difficult career at times so I don’t know if we are missing signs as family and friends. A lot of these officers are still keeping that inside and not letting people know that they are struggling," Sgt. LaFrance explained.
Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth and President of the Massachusetts Chief of Police said police suicides are exceeding line of duty deaths by double, if not more.
"The profession is difficult and it becomes more difficult by the day but luckily there are people who still want to do it and we need to take care of those people," Chief Farnsworth said.
And he believes responding to numerous critical incidents throughout your career and not having community support adds to the weight of the badge.
"It doesn't help that’s for sure when day in and day out our officers see humanity at its worst and also to have ridiculed and how they do this weighs into and makes for a unique situation," Chief Farnsworth explained.
That’s why training and awareness are crucial.
"We do GPR training for everybody and we trained several officers in what’s called a cit program they are a critical incident response they have more training on how to identify issues and problems and have resources.
Hampden police department says they also bring in a mental health professional for their men and women," Chief Farnsworth explained.
But here in Massachusetts, these trainings are not mandatory, each department is responsible for their own.
"Now all of this, none of this is required? Oh, its department by department and you know it thinks its gaining momentum," Chief Farnsworth noted.
The alarming number of suicides within police departments has been identified by the international association of chief of police, leaving many departments optimistic
"It been a few years probably four or 5 we are trying to look at it and like anything else it's a scary thing to look at but as you being to learn more about it, the causes and hopefully some solutions it becomes more normalized to discuss it," Chief Farnsworth explained.
Chief Farnsworth said talking about this issue and reassuring officers they are not alone with be beneficial.
"I mean just this report simply can help normalize it a little more than individuals that feel isolated that is going through this, they are the only ones feeling this way and go wait a minute it's not just me," Chief Farnsworth noted.
