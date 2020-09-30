SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The attorneys of Stewart Weldon are in the process of filing a motion of examination of Weldon's mental health.
During Wednesday's status hearing, they asked for two weeks to allow for financial negotiations with their mental health expert.
Weldon is accused of killing three women whose bodies were found in his Springfield home two years ago.
A grand jury indicted him on murder, kidnapping, and rape charges.
Weldon's trial was scheduled to begin last April, but was postponed due to the pandemic. His next hearing will is scheduled for October 19 via Zoom.
Due to the mental health aspect of the case, Weldon will appear virtually.
