BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is extending the state’s stay-at-home advisory from May 4 until May 18 as Massachusetts continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
All nonessential businesses will also remain closed until the new deadline, Baker said Tuesday.
While the state has made progress combating COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Baker said it’s still too early to begin lifting restrictions that have helped slow the virus.
Hospitalizations for patients with the virus have begun to plateau, but the state still hasn’t seen the declines needed to ease up on social distancing and other steps the state has taken, Baker said at a press conference.
“You need to see downward trends,” he said.
Baker also said he is naming a reopening advisory board of business and political leaders, including Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, to help come up with a road map to safely reopen the Massachusetts economy. Baker said he wants that report by May 18.
The members of the advisory committee include:
- Aron Ain, CEO, Kronos Inc & Ultimate Software
- Carlo Zaffanella, Vice President and General Manager, Maritime & Strategic Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Corey Thomas, CEO, Rapid 7
- Daniel Rivera, Mayor, City of Lawrence
- Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Girish Navani, CEO and Co-Founder, eClinicalWorks
- Joe Bahena, Senior Vice President, Joseph Abboud Manufacturing
- Kathryn Burton, Chief of Staff, City of Boston
- Laurie Leshin, Ph.D., President, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Linda Markham, President, Cape Air
- Mark Keroack, President & CEO, Baystate Health
- Monica Bharel, Ph.D., Commissioner, Department of Public Health
- Nicole LaChapelle, Mayor, City of Easthampton
- Pamela Everhart, Head of Regional Public Affairs and Community Relations, Fidelity Investments
- Stephanie Pollack, Transportation Secretary and CEO
- Steve DiFillippo, CEO, Davios Restaurants
- Wendy Hudson, Owner, Nantucket Book Partners
“If we act too soon, we could risk a spike in infections” that could force the state to again impose restrictions on businesses and prompt another stay-at-home advisory, Baker said.
When it happens, the reopening will be phased in, Baker added.
“This is not everyone at once,” he said.
Baker said he’s also extending a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people until May 18.
