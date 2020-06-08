SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A movie producer with ties to the local community is filming a movie in western Mass.
Now it’s lights, camera, action in Springfield.
Production for the movie “Stay Fly” began on Friday in the city and is expected to last about 30 days.
The film's producer, Stephen "Stix" Josey, is also an actor in the movie.
He said the movie focuses on the daily choices we make and how they impact our lives.
“Different things are always coming at us each day, so what happens is you have to make a choice,” Josey said. “If I do this, what’s my reason for doing it, is there a consequence to it, or whatever, and will the consequence affect whomever?”
The title of the movie represents standing alongside choices.
“Staying fly to me means flying straight, keeping it course, not deviating from that course, stay fly,” he said.
Josey has many years in the film industry and close roots to the Springfield community, so he wants to make sure he is paving the way for the younger generations right here in western Mass.
“For me, it’s about the future,” he said. “I've given the last 30 years of my life to movies and films, and right now I want to be able to pass that on. How can I pass the baton on without coming back home and doing that?”
Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown and Josey had been in talks about bringing the movie to Springfield.
Brown said he ran for office with hopes of bringing more arts and entertainment to the area.
“I want to bring that here,” he said. “I don’t want them to feel they have to leave Springfield to follow their dreams. I want the dream to be obtainable right here where we are.”
The film will feature local restaurants, including Level 5 Restaurant in Springfield. Brown said this will bring in revenue and have a positive impact on the community.
“It's going to bring attention, it's going to bring jobs,” Brown said. “We will have some of the top people in the music and movie industry, coming here to visit, that impacts, that makes a difference. That puts us on the map.”
As of now, “Stay Fly” is expected to be released in April of 2021.
