STCC campus closed Friday due to power outage.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Technical Community College will be closed Friday as crews work to restore power to the campus.
According to the Eversource outage map, a total of six customers in Springfield are without power at this time.
Power is anticipated to be restored to that area at approximately 10:15 p.m.
It is unclear what sparked the outage in that area.
We have reached out to STCC officials, but could not comment further on the power outage.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.