SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have learned the reasoning behind the temporary closure of Springfield Technical Community College.
STCC officials released a statement Friday morning that explained "out of an abundance of caution due to a small number of STCC employees testing positive for COVID-19, the STCC campus will close Friday, May 7."
According to school officials, four employees reported testing positive over a 10-day span.
As a result, all on-campus activities and remote work for employees are canceled.
STCC added that online classes have not been impacted and campus will reopen May 10.
According to the college's assistant vp of human resources, Kathryn Senie, all individuals who had potential close content with the confirmed cases have been notified and directed to quarantine.
