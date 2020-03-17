SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Growing concerns over coronavirus has prompted another local college to make schedule changes.
Officials with Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) said Tuesday that spring break will be extended for another week, with classes expected to resume on Monday, March 30.
The longer spring break, college officials added, will give faculty, staff, and administration more time to continue contingency planning because of the ever-changing developments connected with coronavirus.
Online, hybrid, clinicals (where still available) and other alternative and remote courses will continue as scheduled.
In addition, the STCC campus will be closed to the public through March 22 and any campus access will be via the Federal Street main entrance on Federal Street. All other gates will be closed.
Other changes coming to the campus, in effect through March 30, include:
- Hours at the Rubenzahl Student Learning Commons (Building 19) will be reduced, with services ended at 5 p.m. this week and next week.
- Minimum staffing levels will be established for this week and the spring break extension
- On-campus gatherings exceeding 10 people in close quarters have been canceled or postponed
Essential support services to STCC students will continue to be offered, including the Center for Access Services and the Ram Cupboard, a food pantry for students in need,
