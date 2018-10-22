SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sports teams at a local college had their seasons cut short because of a technicality.
The falls sports teams at Springfield Technical Community College were not allowed to participate in playoffs this year because of a paperwork issue.
No more practices will be held on this soccer field this year after the men’s and women’s soccer seasons, as well as the cross-country seasons, were cut short because the school didn’t file the proper paperwork with the league.
The school acknowledging the mistake in a statement to Western Mass News:
“This was an administrative error on the college’s part and there is no excuse for the disappointment it has caused to our student athletes.”
The women’s soccer team, among the most successful in their conference, is feeling the pain of this mistake. In recent years, they have been regional finalists, making it in 2016 and 2017.
A former player, quoted on the STCC women's soccer website, was confident in the potential of this year’s team.
“This year, 2017, we took home second place, but I have no doubt in my mind they will take it all next season,“ the post said.
However, that season ended without completion. The school appealed the NJCAA decision, but the playoffs went on without them this past weekend.
Unfortunately, there is no going back. The Rams’ season is over.
