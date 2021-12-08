Work business handshake

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Technical Community College will host a Back to Business Career & Transfer Fair on Wednesday.

The event will open at 8:30 a.m. with welcome remarks by Dr. John B. Cook, STCC president. 

It will be held at Scibelli Hall and Student Learning Commons until 3:00 p.m.

The free event is open to those seeking jobs and for those interested in learning more about the school's four-year college transfer options.

