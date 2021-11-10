SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Technical Community College held a Veterans' Day event Wednesday afternoon.
The event was open to anyone interested in learning about veteran resources in our community and those looking to support our local vets.
It featured guest speaker Professor Eric Brown, who is a Vietnam veteran. He served as a field medic in the Army and now teaches the school's "Psychology of Love" course and told Western Mass News that society has come a long way in supporting veterans since when he first returned from service.
"We were treated so disrespectfully. I think many of us just didn't even bother to mention we were ever over there and today, I think we're much more aware of what the veterans are going through. We appreciate them. I really like the way people say 'Thank you for your service' now and I believe just about every city now has some type of veterans support system," Brown explained.
He said many vets are having trouble readjusting to civilian life and he wants people to be sensitive and help them.
