SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is making changes to the remainder of their academic year due to coronavirus concerns.
The college announced Wednesday that commencement ceremonies have been postponed and the Honors Convocation has been canceled.
Details will be shared with the campus community once new commencement plans are finalized.
Those students who are eligible to graduate and meet those requirements will graduate. The college's registrars office will be in contact with those eligible students.
Changes are also coming to class registration.
"We pushed back the registration dates since STCC is operating remotely...We’re doing everything we can to help maximize student success," said STCC’s vice president of academic affairs Geraldine de Berly.
For current students, priority registration runs from April 14 to April 20. New student registration will begin on April 21.
The withdrawal deadline has also been extended for Spring 2020 semester to May 6, both for those on a 15-week term and those on the 7-week Spring 2 flex term.
STCC is also waiving CORI/SORI and health requirements for Fall 2020 semester until June 1, but those students need to adhere to any program requirements by then.
"Students with incomplete health records are encouraged to continue submitting all required records to the STCC Health and Wellness Center, as they are able. Registration for summer or fall classes will not be blocked due to a health hold during the curtailment at STCC," the college explained.
