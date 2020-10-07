SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Technical Community College will be continuing online classes this spring.
The school announced it will remain online with a combination of on-campus, low-density labs for its health and STEM programs.
In an email, the school's president said that due to the pandemic, the spring semester will mirror the current fall set-up.
“I applaud our faculty who showed tenacity as they went through training this past summer to develop their fall classes. They are continuing this fall in developing spring online courses, showing a true dedication and commitment to serving our students during a difficult period," said STCC vice president of academic affairs Geraldine de Berly.
Student services and tutoring will continue to be offered online as well.
