SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Technical Community College will offer Allied Health Careers Exploration Night on Tuesday.
The event will be an opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a health care professional to learn more about STCC’s programs.
The free event will take place from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and is open to all students and the public.
Registration is not required, but visitors should check in with organizers in the first-floor lobby of Building 20.
There will be tours of STCC’s SIMS Medical Center, a nationally recognized patient simulation facility, and tours of departments.
Visitors can meet faculty and current students and observe demonstrations and hands-on activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.