SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Technical Community College announced Monday they'll be joining the White House's 'Campus Challenge' by hosting their own vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be hosted on STCC's campus, run by Curative on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The White House initiative is aimed at vaccinating younger populations, who federal health officials said are lagging behind on getting their COVID-19 shot.
“We are doing this for every student, faculty, and staff member at our college. STCC is taking the pledge and committing to action. Get the COVID-19 vaccine. Let’s put the pandemic behind us," said STCC President John Cook in a statement.
STCC will also be providing COVID-19 testing on-campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.