SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Technical Community College is planning to offer a mix of low-density labs and online courses for the fall semester.
They said Monday that the courses and gathering sizes of the labs will be in accordance with all social distancing guidelines.
A spokesperson for the college said the college has no intention of becoming an entirely online institution and that doing online coursework was driven by the pandemic.
They are already offering summer classes online, which start today.
